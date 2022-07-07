Metallica Hails Stranger Things' Version of ‘Master of Puppets’ in Season Finale
This is easily one of the most epic scenes from the fourth season of 'Stranger Things'.
Stranger Things Season 4 has not disappointed fans, especially when it comes to their visually enthralling season finale. The highlight of the final episode was Eddie Munson's epic performance of 'Master of Puppets' by Metallica in the Upside Down.
The entire scene is crafted brilliantly-- Eddie and Dustin climb on top of a trailer to distract the bats. Dustin sets up, and Eddie steals the show right from the moment he picks up the guitar. The heavy metal song playing against the dark, dystopian backdrop of the Upside Down make it clear that no other song could have been more perfect for this moment.
The sky thunders, but so does Eddie's guitar, and even a non-metal fan cannot help but appreciate the brilliance of the scene. Eddie Munson bids farewell to the show and makes every last moment of his appearance count.
I am not the only one who cannot stop praising the scene, Metallica agrees too. In an Instagram post, the band details how they loved watching their song be such a crucial part of Stranger Things and have also praised the Duffer brothers.
"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" they wrote in their post.
They also added, "It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."
