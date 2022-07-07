Metallica Hails Stranger Things' Version of ‘Master of Puppets’ in Season Finale

I am not the only one who cannot stop praising the scene, Metallica agrees too. In an Instagram post, the band details how they loved watching their song be such a crucial part of Stranger Things and have also praised the Duffer brothers.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?" they wrote in their post.

They also added, "It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."