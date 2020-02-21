Review: Netflix’s ‘Yeh Ballet’ Shows That Art Transcends Class

But the tone of the film never slips into melodrama. The script even has a bunch of absolutely hilarious moments. My favourite one was the scene where Saul asks Asif to cut his hair. He says, “Tu kaat, buddhe!” (You cut your hair, oldie!) In fact a lot of the funny moments in the film stem from Saul’s inability to understand Hindi.

The other major triumph of the film is the lived-in feel that it has. The homes, the textures of where they live - all seem very real. The film opens with a panoramic shot of Mumbai, establishing the very apparent divide in the city, between these massive multi-storeyed buildings and the numerous slums. The frames also move from the congestion in the areas where the protagonists live to posh cafes in South Mumbai.