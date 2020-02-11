Netflix ‘Yeh Ballet’ Trailer: Two Teens Dance Towards Their Dreams

The trailer shows Julian Sands, as a ballet teacher who finds these two teenagers in Jim Sarbh’s dance academy and attempts to train them in a dance form totally alien to them. The film is inspired by true events, and Manish Chauhan is a real ballet dancer and one of the boys from whose life the film is inspired.

Directed by Sooni Taraporevala, who also helmed a documentary on the lives of the teenagers, Yeh Ballet releases on Netflix on 21 February 2020.