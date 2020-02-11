Netflix ‘Yeh Ballet’ Trailer: Two Teens Dance Towards Their Dreams
The trailer of new Netflix original Yeh Ballet just dropped and it features newcomers Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose as two Mumbai teenagers from humble backgrounds, working their way towards becoming international ballet dancers. Produced by Roy Kapur Films, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Julian Sands. The music of the film is helmed by Ankur Tewari and is beautifully choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Cindy Claes and Vitthal Patil.
Watch the trailer here:
The trailer shows Julian Sands, as a ballet teacher who finds these two teenagers in Jim Sarbh’s dance academy and attempts to train them in a dance form totally alien to them. The film is inspired by true events, and Manish Chauhan is a real ballet dancer and one of the boys from whose life the film is inspired.
Directed by Sooni Taraporevala, who also helmed a documentary on the lives of the teenagers, Yeh Ballet releases on Netflix on 21 February 2020.
About the film, he said, “Yeh Ballet is inspired by the real story of two young boys who were determined and dreamt big. It’s such an awesome and almost unbelievable story that it makes you believe in working with passion towards your goals. I discovered the boys a few years ago, when my son was working with Aanand Gandhi and I was asked if I’d like to direct a VR documentary. Out of various possible subjects I chose this one since I learnt ballet in my youth.”
