‘365 Days’ Actor Comments on Film Romanticising Rape & Kidnapping

365 Days, a Netflix film based on a Polish erotica novel, has been grabbing eyeballs for a while now. The film stars Italian actor Michele Morrone and Polish actor Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The Netflix description of the film reads, "A woman falls victim to a mafia boss who imprisons her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with her."

Michele says, "I was dealing with a tough time in my life when I decided to do 365 Days.I am nothing like the character in the film and it was a task for me to do this role because I don't understand the world of a sex addict."