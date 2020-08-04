‘365 Days’ Actor Comments on Film Romanticising Rape & Kidnapping

Michele Morrone reacts to people petitioning to remove '365 Days' from Netflix.

Deeksha Sharma
Published04 Aug 2020, 06:18 AM IST
1 min read

365 Days, a Netflix film based on a Polish erotica novel, has been grabbing eyeballs for a while now. The film stars Italian actor Michele Morrone and Polish actor Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The Netflix description of the film reads, "A woman falls victim to a mafia boss who imprisons her and gives her 365 days to fall in love with her."

Michele says, "I was dealing with a tough time in my life when I decided to do 365 Days.I am nothing like the character in the film and it was a task for me to do this role because I don't understand the world of a sex addict."

Reacting to people petitioning it to be removed from Netflix, Michele says,"It is based on a novel and it's someone vision. It's a fiction after all."

The actor also went on to compare the film with Disney's Beauty and The Beast.

Watch the video to find out more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

