'Masaba Masaba' 2 Teaser Leaves Us With A Cliffhanger: Is Masaba Pregnant?
The Netflix show is all set to release on 29 July.
The new teaser for Masaba Masaba Season 2 has been released. In the short clip, Masaba is seen looking at a pregnancy test and comes out of the washroom to meet her anxious mother and best friend. The teaser left the audience with a cliffhanger and it remains to be seen how the plot will progress.
The last season followed the mother-daughter duo as they struggled to find a balance between their conflicting ideas on life, love and more. The much-awaited show is semi-biographical and is all set to bring to the fore a rollercoaster of emotions. Masaba was last seen in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.
Masaba took to Instagram to share the message along with the teaser of the show, stating, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick Masaba Masaba season 2 , coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in"
The series is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films. Mroever, the series also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The Netflix show will be released on 29 July.
