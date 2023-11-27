Join Us On:
Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Rani Mukerji-Kajol Are Hilarious In New Episode

'Koffee With Karan' streams on Disney + Hotstar every Thursday.

Koffee With Karan is back with its eighth season. The popular talk show which has seen celebrity duos such as Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan amongst others grace the couch will also see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

In the hilarious promo, Rani Mukerji and Kajol are set to tease Karan Johar. Rani gets candid with Karan stating that she wants to "expose" him while Kajol hilariously stages a mock walk it.

Here's Karan's caption for the episode: "We’ve hit the button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol & Rani back on the Koffee couch & it’s nostalgia in the purest form!!!!"

Take a look at the video:

The previous episode saw the return of the duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra after 11 years.

