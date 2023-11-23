Koffee With Karan 8: Varun-Sidharth Episode Was a Laugh Riot; Here's Proof

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 featured Student of the Year duo Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. As promised from the teaser, the episode was a complete entertainment package with many revelations. The actors also received a special message from their SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt.
From Sidharth and Varun "selling" Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to fans during My Name Is Khan to Sidharth really breaking Varun's nose during SOTY, here are five moments that prove this episode was a laugh riot:
Sidharth & Varun Didn't Want Alia to be Cast in SOTY
Sidharth, Varun, and Alia made their big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. However, Karan revealed that the two actors initially didn't want Alia to be cast in the film.
"I still remember the first time she walked in, how both of you sent me messages saying you can’t cast her," said Karan.
Both Varun and Sidharth denied the allegation. Nevertheless, Sidharth agreed that he did say Alia was "too young" for the role. Karan also revealed that the two kept sending him images of other girls to cast in the role instead.
Sidharth & Varun Sold SRK's Pics to Fans During 'My Name Is Khan'
Before making their acting debuts in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were assistant directors in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name Is Khan.
Karan Johar, who was directing the film, recalled a hilarious anecdote from the sets when Varun and Sidharth sold SRK's pictures to fans. "I will never forget the day we were shooting at UCLA in Los Angeles, where there was a crowd of people hounding Shah Rukh Khan, but they had no access to Shah Rukh Khan, so guess who was giving photographs to the fans on the side," he said.
Sidharth added, "You want a pic with SRK, and they get so excited and were all like, Yeah, oh my God. He (Varun) was selling Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to the girls there."
When Karan asked Varun if they were really "bartering" SRK's pictures to girls, the Bhediya actor said, "Sid was also taking pics, he picked up 2-3 numbers also."
When Sidharth Really Broke Varun's Nose in SOTY
During a fight sequence between Varun and Sidharth in Student of the Year, Sidharth really broke Varun's nose on sets. While Varun clarified that it wasn't Sidharth's fault, the Yodha actor said it was their "first ever action sequence."
Revealing how others reacted to the incident on set, Karan added, "Your (Varun's) nose was bleeding and I remember Alia started screaming. And I am like why is she overacting so much. Suddenly she started screaming loudly and I was like, 'What has happened to Alia?'"
Varun added that although he was the one admitted in the hospital his family was more concerned about Sidharth and believed Varun must have done something wrong.
Alia's Cat Edward Is a Gift From Sidharth
Alia Bhatt, who appeared to drop a special message during the show, shared some unknown facts about her SOTY co-actors. The most surprising revelation the actor made was when she thanked the Shershaah actor for giving her the "first love of her life".
"I am very thankful to Sid, because he‘s given me my first love of my life, Edward," Alia added. Edward is Alia's beloved pet cat.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor further revealed that Sidharth is a very good singer and is the best person to get a party started because of his ‘punjabiness’.
Varun-Sidharth Were at Their Hilarious Best During the 'Rat Race'
The rat race between Varun and Sidharth was undoubtedly the highlight of this 46-minute-long episode. The segment was similar to the 'Koffee Buzzer' round, where guests had to answer questions within 6 seconds. However, this game had no winner, and Karan had to take the prize home.
Despite Karan's steamy questions, Varun and Sidharth made sure that their answers were very "PG-13". Nonetheless, the duo failed.
When Karan asked Sidharth to name three actresses he has a crush on, Sidharth answered, "Katrina Kaif, Scarlett Johansson..." and then paused. Karan teased Sidharth and said, "Very long it took you.... Katrina Kaif you are saying. Suddenly being politically correct and mentioning Vicky Kaushal's wife now."
Similarly, when Varun was asked about the three things he does with his wife, he said, "boating," drawing a hilarious response from Sidharth and Karan.
