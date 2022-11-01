Rhaenyra's Revenge & More Dragon Fights: What 'House of the Dragon S2' Promises

The first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon ended in a classic George RR Martin fashion. The tenth and final episode of the incredibly successful series reminded us – again – that when it comes to Westeros, you never REALLY know who might get killed at the hands (or rather talons) of a dragon. With a war afoot, lines drawn, and dragons tallied, the Greens (Team Aegon) and the Blacks (Team Rhaenyra) will come head-to-head in a battle that made the house of Targaryen lose all their clout – and their dragons.

The expectations from the second season are high and no writer’s room has been in a hot seat like this one since Game of Thrones ended.

Since we only have about two years to kill before we see some action, let’s get into it and see what the audience’s biggest expectations might be from Season 2 of HOTD.