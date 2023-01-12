Brothers' Brawl To Nazi Costume: 8 Revelations From Prince Harry's Autobiography

3. Harry And William's Disapproval Of Queen Consort, Camilla

PEOPLE reports how in his memoir, Harry recalled how both him and William were initially resistant to their father, the now-King Charles III marrying Camilla Parker-Bowles, following their parents' divorce and the death of their mother, Diana in 1997.

Harry wrote how his initial fears of Camilla turning "cruel like all the wicked stepmothers in the stories" subsided, owing to private meetings with her. However, he wrote that he and his brother still opposed the union and reportedly begged their father not to walk down the aisle with "the other woman".

Charles and Camilla ultimately tied the knot in 2005, following which she received the title 'Duchess of Cornwall'. After the death of Queen Elizabeth III in September 2022, she is entrusted with the title of Queen Consort.