'It's All About the Little Things': Deepika Padukone Opens Up to Meghan Markle

Deepika, who has always been very vocal about mental health illness, also spoke about the fact that it is still considered a taboo in many parts of the world. Addressing the same, she further added, "There are two parts to this. One is, I think, where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there’s so much stigma attached to mental illness - creating awareness. Most of us don’t even know that we’re struggling with mental illness. And second, if we are to destigmatize it, to let people know that it’s okay to seek help and to let caregivers know that it’s okay for someone to go through this.”

Talking about her journey in creating awareness about mental health and becoming the face of a crucial topic as such, she concluded the podcast by saying, "What is my purpose? It’s about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I’ve been on that journey for the last couple of years”.