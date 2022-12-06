ADVERTISEMENT

Harry & Meghan Trailer: Prince Harry Teases 'Full Truth' On Netflix's Docuseries

The six-episode series will premiere in two parts on December 8 and 15.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for it's documentary series, Harry & Meghan. The trailer shows Meghan and Harry discussing the problems that they have faced during their time with the royal family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry goes on to talk about the "hierarchy" in the royal family, stating, “There’s a hierarchy of the family… There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories… It’s a dirty game… The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, there’s a feeding frenzy.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan and Harry had previously talked about their issues with the royal family and media during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The series is directed by Liz Garbus, which will also include interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. The two part series will premiere on 8 December and 15 December respectively.

Also Read

'It's All About the Little Things': Deepika Padukone Opens Up to Meghan Markle

'It's All About the Little Things': Deepika Padukone Opens Up to Meghan Markle

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  Prince Harry   Harry & Meghan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×