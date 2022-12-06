Harry & Meghan Trailer: Prince Harry Teases 'Full Truth' On Netflix's Docuseries
The six-episode series will premiere in two parts on December 8 and 15.
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for it's documentary series, Harry & Meghan. The trailer shows Meghan and Harry discussing the problems that they have faced during their time with the royal family.
Harry goes on to talk about the "hierarchy" in the royal family, stating, “There’s a hierarchy of the family… There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories… It’s a dirty game… The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, there’s a feeding frenzy.”
Meghan and Harry had previously talked about their issues with the royal family and media during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The series is directed by Liz Garbus, which will also include interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. The two part series will premiere on 8 December and 15 December respectively.
