Prince Harry Opens Up On Getting 'Physically Attacked' By His Brother William

As per excerpts obtained by The Guardian, William called Meghan "abrasive, rude, and difficult." Harry claims it was a "parrot(ing of) the press narrative" concerning Meghan. The fight intensified when William "grabbed Harry by the collar."

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Prince Harry shared, according to a report by The Guardian.

Harry further claimed that the alleged fight left him with a visible black injury.

The troubled relationship between the brothers comes to light as their father, King Charles, gets ready for his coronation in May after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September at the age of 96.

The siblings have had a distant relationship since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.