Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

The Royals began their British Caribbean Colonies tour on Tuesday and faced backlash on social media.

Nandini Thiagarajan
Published
Prince William and Kate Middleton in Jamaica
Kate Middleton and Prince William are on their Royal Tour of the British Caribbean colonies. They reached Jamaica on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 and were met with a barrage of criticism.

Pictures of the couple waving to children through a fence, Kate posing next to a statue of Bob Marley, etc., are making their way through the internet and social media users are not pleased.

Kate Middleton greeting children through a fence

Kate Middleton greeting children through a fence

The pictures are being called ‘tone deaf’. The tour has been embroiled in controversy as they have encountered protests calling for the UK to pay reparations for slavery. They also saw protests in Belize before Jamaica. The protesters raised concerns about the Royal family’s ties to slave trade in the west. The people of the Caribbeans have urged their King and Queen consort to issue an apology on behalf of their family.

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

Prince William and Kate Criticized for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Pictures From Latest Tour

According to a report by Radio Jamaica News Online, a coalition of 100 politicians, business leaders, academics, and doctors have signed a letter urging the pair to issue an apology.

