‘She’ Is Very Different From Imtiaz Ali’s Other Work: Vijay Varma

Aaditi: When I gave my audition, when I had the audition script with me, I just tried it in the audition. I said to myself, it’s just an audition and even if I don’t land the part, at least I’ll end up rehearsing a new character. So I tried and I said, see if you want me to do it normally I can but this what I feel because of the way it’s written. So that thing that she’s teasing this guy, that brief that I had, it came out in that tone. The minute I showed a clip to my domestic help, to my cook, she said, “Oh you’ve copied me!”