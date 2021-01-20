Another Case Filed Against 'Tandav' Makers, Now in Madhya Pradesh

Additional SP Amit Kumar told the publication that the makers have been charged with promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds and publishing content with an intention to incite a community or class.

Leader of the Hindu Seva Parishad Dhiraj Gyanchandani told NDTV, "We have demanded stringent action against the makers of Tandav. We want to ensure that no show that hurts Hindu sentiments be allowed to release in future".

A police complaint has also been filed by the BJP's Scheduled Caste Cell in Indore, demanding a criminal case against Tandav's makers for content that hurt Dalit and Hindu sentiments.

Speaking about OTT content Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan had said earlier this week, "We have to keep a vigil on OTT platforms as they are showing vulgar content. No one has the right to disrespect deities".