Yuva to Tandav: Where are the Women in Filmi Student Politics?

Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, which depicted the relationship between India’s youth and politics, is relevant even today. The filmmaker divided Yuva into three segments, each charting the male protagonist’s journey till they intersect at the climax.

The protagonist of the first story is Abhishek Bachchan aka Lallan Singh, a young man who is financially challenged. Despite the energy, Lallan’s lack of ambition fails to get him a job. That’s when he gets introduced to Gopal Singh (Sonu Sood), a local leader and right-hand man of politician Prosonjit Bhattacharya (Om Puri). Lallan forgets about his family and gravitates towards Singh, even landing behind the bars twice.

The second character is a college union leader Michael Mukherjee (Ajay Devgn). Steeped in idealism, Michael has bigger political aspirations. He played the role of an ‘ideal’ leader in a Kolkata university, but didn’t shy away from taking on Prosonjit’s goons. Michael exploited the youngsters’ capabilities in an attempt to cleanse the society of corruption.

On the other hand Arjun Balachandran (Vivek Oberoi) is an upper middle-class graduate aspiring to leave India to study abroad and land a cushy job, much to the chagrin of his father. Arjun dates Meera (Kareena Kapoor), who is about to get married to another man. A chance encounter with Michael turns Arjun’s world upside down and he decides to stay back and gets actively engaged in politics.

In all of this, what Mani Ratnam completely ignored was giving the women meatier, more dignified roles. Esha Deol plays Ajay Devgn’s love interest Radhika and throughout the movie all we see her do is fight with relatives or teach French. We are not denying that Radhika has a strong personality but does that mean it has to solely revolve around the man?

Khan’s Meera too suffers the same fate. She is present just so Vivek Oberoi’s character benefits from it. Meera claims in the end that she was casually dating Arjun because of his decision to leave India but only became serious when he wanted to ‘serve’ his country. Well, isn’t that hilarious?