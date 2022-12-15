5 Hilarious Scenes From the Disney+Hostar Show 'The White Lotus' Season 2

(This article contains spoilers.)

Mike White’s The White Lotus Season 2 is a biting social satire on the rich. And like all good satires, it leaves no stone unturned to create cutting humour out of the self-indulgent characters who are delusional at best. But it’s precisely their haphazard quest to exert some control and find happiness that makes the show such a treat to watch – despite the class difference.

And no, the show isn’t hilarious in the true sense of the term. It will make you scoff, snicker and leave you stunned, but it isn’t the kind of slapstick that will get you rolling on the floor laughing. The humour resides in the self-defensiveness of the rich and their quirks – it’s understated and oh-so-fun to watch.

Here are five scenes from the show that highlight the comedic brilliance of White’s directorial master-stroke: