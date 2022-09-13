Emmy Awards 2022 Complete List of Winners: Succession, The White Lotus Win Big

At this year's Emmy Awards, Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus took home the top awards. Mike White went home with two trophies for writing and directing The White Lotus, which also was named Best Limited or Anthology Series. Succession was named Best Drama series, while Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series.

Zendaya made history by winning the Emmy for lead actress in a drama show for her performance in Euphoria. She is the youngest actor to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

Let's take a look at the full list of winners: