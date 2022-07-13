IMDb Top Indian Films of 2022 According to Fans: The Kashmir Files, RRR in Top 3

IMDb has released its list of the 10 most popular Indian films of 2022 so far. The list includes titles that have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and were released between 1 January and 30 June. The films garnered the most IMDb page views in India within 4 weeks after their release.

Here’s a list of the top 10 films and their current (13 July 2022) ratings: