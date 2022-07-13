ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb Top Indian Films of 2022 According to Fans: The Kashmir Files, RRR in Top 3

'Campus Diaries' and 'The Great Indian Murder' are the top 2 Indian web series, according to IMDb.

i

IMDb has released its list of the 10 most popular Indian films of 2022 so far. The list includes titles that have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and were released between 1 January and 30 June. The films garnered the most IMDb page views in India within 4 weeks after their release.

Here’s a list of the top 10 films and their current (13 July 2022) ratings:

1. The Kashmir Files (8.3)

A poster for The Kashmir Files.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 (8.5)

Yash in a poster for K.G.F: Chapter 2.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

3. RRR (8.0)

The poster for RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (7.0)

Alia Bhatt in the poster for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

5. Vikram (8.6)

Kamal Haasan in a still from Vikram.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

6. Jhund (7.4)

Jhund stars Amitabh Bachchan.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

7. Samrat Prithviraj (7.0)

Akshay Kumar in a still from Samrat Prithviraj.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

8. Runway 34 (7.1)

Runway 34 stars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

9. A Thursday (7.8)

Yami Gautam in A Thursday.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

10. Hridayam (8.1)

Pranav Mohanlal in Hridayam.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

IMDb also released a list of the most popular web series according to fans in India and Campus Diaries, The Great Indian Murder, and Rocket Boys secured the top 3 spots. Here’s a list of the top 10 web series (and the ratings):

  1. Campus Diaries

  2. The Great Indian Murder

  3. Rocket Boys

  4. Panchayat

  5. Human

  6. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

  7. Apharan

  8. Escaype Life

  9. Mai

  10. The Fame Game

