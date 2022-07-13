IMDb Top Indian Films of 2022 According to Fans: The Kashmir Files, RRR in Top 3
'Campus Diaries' and 'The Great Indian Murder' are the top 2 Indian web series, according to IMDb.
IMDb has released its list of the 10 most popular Indian films of 2022 so far. The list includes titles that have an IMDb user rating of 7 or higher and were released between 1 January and 30 June. The films garnered the most IMDb page views in India within 4 weeks after their release.
Here’s a list of the top 10 films and their current (13 July 2022) ratings:
1. The Kashmir Files (8.3)
2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 (8.5)
3. RRR (8.0)
4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (7.0)
5. Vikram (8.6)
6. Jhund (7.4)
7. Samrat Prithviraj (7.0)
8. Runway 34 (7.1)
9. A Thursday (7.8)
10. Hridayam (8.1)
IMDb also released a list of the most popular web series according to fans in India and Campus Diaries, The Great Indian Murder, and Rocket Boys secured the top 3 spots. Here’s a list of the top 10 web series (and the ratings):
Campus Diaries
The Great Indian Murder
Rocket Boys
Panchayat
Human
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Apharan
Escaype Life
Mai
The Fame Game
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.