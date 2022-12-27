'Glass Onion', 'The Menu' & More: Challenging the Idea that Rich Equals Genius

So, when he uses words like ‘inbreathiate’ and pitches ideas like ‘Kid = NFT’, it’s easy to assume that you perhaps aren’t smart enough to understand his genius. In that sense, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery by Rian Johnson is smart writing.

As a thriller and a detective mystery (courtesy Daniel Craig’s charming Benoit Blanc), the film is an even better experience than its predecessor, Knives Out.

Furthermore, Glass Onion is another film that explores the class divide in a similar satirical vein as films like The Menu, The Invitation, and Ready or Not. The class divide and the class war were some of the top go-to themes for thrillers in 2019 and the years that followed (Parasite won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards).