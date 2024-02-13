Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Lilly Collins & Others to Present at BAFTA Awards

Deepika Padukone, who previously presented at Oscars 2023, has been announced as a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) 2024 presenter. She will join fellow presenters footballer David Beckham, actor Cate Blanchett and singer Dua Lipa. The three celebrities are the confirmed names for the BAFTAs, which will be held on 19 February.
As reported by Variety, Deepika Padukone is set to be a presenter at the BAFTA awards, joining a global lineup of actors. The list includes Dua Lipa, Lily Collins from Emily In Paris, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson from The Crown, Himesh Patel of Black Mirror fame, and Idris Elba.
Deepika also reacted to the news on social media by saying, "Gratitude."
Deepika had previously presented an award at the 2023 Oscars. She handed over the Oscars to the team of RRR for the song 'Naatu Naatu'. Introducing it on the stage, she had said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation."
Meanwhile, the historical drama Oppenheimer received the maximum nominations at the BAFTA Film Awards in 2024.
