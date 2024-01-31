'Fighter' Box Office Day 6: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Film Eyes ₹150 Cr

In continuation of the report, Fighter's total business currently stands at Rs 134.25 crore. The film saw an occupancy rate of 12.77 percent on the sixth day of its release. The film is set to soar higher in the coming weekend.

Fighter is also expected to enter the Rs 150 crore club soon in India.

In addition to the leads, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Fighter is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.