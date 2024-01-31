ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fighter' Box Office Day 6: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Film Eyes ₹150 Cr

Director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' hit the big screens on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, witnessed the lowest numbers at the domestic box office since its release on Thursday, 25 January.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned nearly Rs 7.75 crore nett on Tuesday (day 6).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In continuation of the report, Fighter's total business currently stands at Rs 134.25 crore. The film saw an occupancy rate of 12.77 percent on the sixth day of its release. The film is set to soar higher in the coming weekend.

Fighter is also expected to enter the Rs 150 crore club soon in India.

In addition to the leads, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Fighter is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

Also Read

Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Witnesses Drop

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fighter' Box Office Day 6: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Film Eyes ₹150 Cr

Director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' hit the big screens on 25 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, witnessed the lowest numbers at the domestic box office since its release on Thursday, 25 January.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned nearly Rs 7.75 crore nett on Tuesday (day 6).

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In continuation of the report, Fighter's total business currently stands at Rs 134.25 crore. The film saw an occupancy rate of 12.77 percent on the sixth day of its release. The film is set to soar higher in the coming weekend.

Fighter is also expected to enter the Rs 150 crore club soon in India.

In addition to the leads, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Fighter is backed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is also the first installment in the aerial-action drama franchise.

Also Read

Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Witnesses Drop

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Hrithik Roshan   Fighter 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×