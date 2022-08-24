'Avatar' Returns to Indian Theatres; Film's Sequel to Release in December

Filmmaker James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, Avatar will soon return to Indian cinema halls on 23 September, ahead of the release of its sequel. The film Avatar: The Way of Water, is slated for its theatrical release on 16 December.

Sharing a brand-new trailer of Avatar, the makers of the film wrote on Twitter, "On September 23 #Avatar returns to the big screen for a limited time only. Watch the new trailer now."