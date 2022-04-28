ADVERTISEMENT

James Cameron's Avatar 2 Gets A Release Date, Official Title Announced

Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit screens this December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
James Cameron's Avatar 2 Gets A Release Date, Official Title Announced
i

The official title for the sequel to James Cameron's mega-blockbuster Avatar was announced at Cinemacon. The film will hit the theatres on 16 December 2022. And it is titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film has been in production for many years and it's one of the most anticipated films of all time after its global success in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time with a total box office earnings of $2.84 billion globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avatar 2 footage was screened at Cinemacon which was reportedly a visual spectacle and left the audience in awe. The trailer for the film is set to release exclusively in theatres on 6 May 2022 ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film starred Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in leading roles with Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. All of them will return in the sequel. The new film will also star Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell amongst others.

Also Read

Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Retires & Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer

Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser: Chris Retires & Natalie Portman Wields the Hammer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×