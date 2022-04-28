James Cameron's Avatar 2 Gets A Release Date, Official Title Announced

The official title for the sequel to James Cameron's mega-blockbuster Avatar was announced at Cinemacon. The film will hit the theatres on 16 December 2022. And it is titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film has been in production for many years and it's one of the most anticipated films of all time after its global success in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time with a total box office earnings of $2.84 billion globally.