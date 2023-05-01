Who Was Jock Zonfrillo, 'Masterchef Australia' Judge Who Passed Away at 46?

Zonfrillo was fired from Forty One after he allegedly set fire to one of his apprentice's trousers for "working too slowly." Zonfrillo said it was a practical joke gone wrong. Shortly after, the 18-year-old apprentice sued Zonfrillo and won $75,000 in damages in 2007. The same year, the chef declared bankruptcy.

Some of the stories written in his memoir were also disputed. Marco Pierre White had said that "almost everything he has written about me is untrue." Zonfrillo’s claim that he had visited “hundreds of Indigenous communities” was also questioned. However, he had denied all allegations, saying, "“This is the story of my life. I’ve lived every minute of it, the highs and lows, and I stand by it.”

“There’s no question that some of my book makes me look pretty unsavoury at the best of times. I carry the shame from those years, not pride, and it was a big obstacle for me to overcome when writing this book.”