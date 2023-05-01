'Masterchef Australia' Judge & Chef Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away Aged 46

It added, "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whiskey."

The family requested everyone to give them privacy. "We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, son and friend."

MasterChef Australia’s new season was due to premiere on Monday night, but Network 10 confirmed that it will not air this week.

Network 10 and MasterChef Australia production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement that they were “deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss”.