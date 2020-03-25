Here’s What Shahid Thinks Kabir Singh Would Do in Quarantine

After Modi announced a pan-India lockdown on 24 March, Shahid tweeted in support urging fans to comply. “Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally, emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all,” he wrote.

On 14 March, the actor announced that the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey has been suspended until further notice in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The first schedule of filming began in December last year.