Here’s What Shahid Thinks Kabir Singh Would Do in Quarantine
While the nation is stuck indoors with India on lockdown for 21 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shahid Kapoor decided to use the opportunity to engage with fans in a Twitter AMA. One fan asked him what he thought his character Kabir Singh would have done in quarantine. While Kabir is portrayed as someone who is headstrong with a certain disregard for authority and lives by his own rules, Shahid said that he thought in this case he would, “Hug Preeti (the dog) and make do." "Rules are rules bro,” he added.
He also had some cheeky answers for how to survive quarantine, including how to keep the peace at home. “Adarpoorvak seva karo. Boss boss hota hai (Be a good helper. The boss is the boss),” he tweeted in response to a fan who asked how he would keep his wife happy while they were both forced to stay home. When another asked what his current favourite thing to do is, he responded, “Social distancing”.
After Modi announced a pan-India lockdown on 24 March, Shahid tweeted in support urging fans to comply. “Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally, emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all,” he wrote.
On 14 March, the actor announced that the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey has been suspended until further notice in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The first schedule of filming began in December last year.