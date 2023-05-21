Watch: Anushka Sharma Leaves Mumbai Ahead of Her Cannes 2023 Debut

After Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur, Anushka Sharma is all set to walk the red carpet at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. On 21 May, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving the city ahead of her big debut.
Anushka sported a casual airport look, as she was seen in a plain white T-shirt paired with black pants and a matching cap.
Take a look at the video here:
As per reports, Anushka will honour the women of cinema alongside Kate Winslet at the prestigious Cannes film festival.
The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor recently paid a visit to Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador of India, who shared a picture of his meeting with Anushka and Virat Kohli on Twitter.
He captioned his post, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat and #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress.
