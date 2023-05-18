ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Levels-Up Glamour With Hooded Fashion Couture

Mrunal Thakur wore a stunning outfit by Anamika Khanna for her second day at Cannes 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Mrunal Thakur is acing the fashion game on the French Riviera. The actor wore a stunning "hood couture" by Anamika Khanna for her second day at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The actor wore a glamorous Indian beaded and embroidered saree, custom created by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for her first appearance on the red carpet.

Topics:  Mrunal Thakur   Cannes 2023 

Read More
