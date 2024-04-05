'Was 11 When I Left Home': Diljit on His Strained Relationship With His Parents

In an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Diljit shared, "I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘Send him to the city with me' and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.' My parents did not even ask me."

"I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn't any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn't have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family," he added.

Speaking about his parents' decision, he further said, "I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone.”

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The singer-actor will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Parineeti Chopra.