Joking About Pronouns Not Funny: Vir Das Called Out For Transphobia

Vir Das recently released the fifth episode of his #TenonTen series of tropical standup videos. It was recorded outdoors in Goa and shared on his YouTube channel. Das spoke about cancel culture in the video. However, his comments on transpeople have irked people and the comedian is being called out for transphobia.

One Twitter user shared screenshots from the episode wherein Das can be heard saying, "I am not because Transpeople have the courage to discard an organ if it isn't working properly. For them... or a man who used to be a woman and the kid is like... it just means that your kids will have a longer chapter in school when they learn pronouns".