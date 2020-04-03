Vir Das Is Set to Make Everyone Laugh in ‘Hasmukh’, But at a Cost

The trailer of Netflix original series Hasmukh starring Vir Das has been released. The clip shows Vir Das, who plays Hasmukh, as a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be a comedian. However, there’s a price to pay as he realises that before every stage performance, he needs to murder someone to be able to perform.

Slated to release on 17 April, Hasmukh also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad and is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. Watch the trailer here: