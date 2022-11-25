ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Gokhale Slowly But Steadily Improving, Says Hospital

Vikram Gokhale was rushed to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on 5 November and was put on ventilator support.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Vikram Gokhale Slowly But Steadily Improving, Says Hospital
i

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's health is slowly improving, the hospital authorities said on Friday. The actor was rushed to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on 5 November and was put on ventilator support owing to his critical health.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Shirish Yadkikar, told PTI, “Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours.”

Also Read

‘Still Critical’: Actor Vikram Gokhale’s Daughter Reacts to News of His Demise

‘Still Critical’: Actor Vikram Gokhale’s Daughter Reacts to News of His Demise
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhale had shared that he 'slipped into coma' on Wednesday. “Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected,” she said in a statement.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vikram Gokhale 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×