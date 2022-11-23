ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Put on Life Support As His Health Deteriorates

Vikram Gokhale is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been reportedly put on life support at Pune's Mangeshkar Hospital, as his health is deteriorating. The Mission Mangal actor was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 15 days and is currently in critical condition, as per a report by ANI.

Although, the doctors have not given any official updates about the veteran actor's condition yet, his family will soon share an update, as per the reports. Gokhale stays in Pune with his wife, Vrushali Gokhale.

The actor has appeared in prominent several films in his career, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, AB Aani CD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Nikamma, Mission Mangal, and De Dana Dan, among others. He is also popular in the Marathi film industry.

