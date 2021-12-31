Liger Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Goes From ‘Slumdog’ From Mumbai to MMA Fighter

The first glimpse into actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger was unveiled on Friday. The teaser shows the story of an Indian boy who goes on to represent the country at the MMA championship. The presenter introduces Deverakonda’s character as, “The boy from India. The slumdog off the streets of Mumbai. The chaiwaala…Liger!”

Deverakonda shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Glimpse. That's it."