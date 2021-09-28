Mike Tyson to Make His Bollywood Debut With Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

The video announcement read, “We are proud to announce for the first time on Indian screens, the man who created history, unbeatable icon, the one and only legend. The great Mike Tyson is on board for our prestigious project, Liger.”

Liger also stars Ananya Panday in the lead, and stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Sunil Shetty will also reportedly appear in a flashback scene as Deverakonda’s character’s father.

The sports action film has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, and is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.