Uorfi Javed, Others Booked by Mumbai Police For Fake Arrest Video

A video went viral on social media, wherein two women wearing uniforms of cops approached Uorfi at a cafe in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant was informed that she was being arrested for "wearing indecent clothes" in public. The video showed Uorfi initially defending herself, but later obeying the instructions of the cops.

After the video was widely circulated, a lot of people started questioning its authenticity. They even pointed out that the "officers" were not dressed in proper uniforms and arrived in a regular car rather than a police vehicle. Later, it was found that Uorfi hadn't been detained.