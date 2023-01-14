Uorfi Javed Calls Out Sadhguru Over His Views On The LGBTQ+ Community
In the now-viral clip shared by Uorfi Javed, Sadhguru can be seen comparing the LGBTQIA+ community to a campaign.
Popular TV actor Uorfi Javed is yet again making headlines - this time for slamming spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru.
Taking to Twitter, Javed shared a clip where Sadhguru can be seen discussing his views on the LGBTQIA+ community. Reeking of ignorance and queerphobia, the clip shows Sadhguru confidently equating the queer community with a campaign, "There's been a campaign around the world. I'm saying that the campaign should stop."
Sadhguru further adds, "Now individual people have some choices, there is no need to campaign for it or against it."
Javed shared the video along with a tweet, "Someone go actually teach him about nature !"
She wrote the comment in reference to Sadhguru's conflated views on homosexuality later in the video.
If nature takes its course, the percentage of people who fall that way (people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ comunity) will be extremely small. But because of a whole campaign going around the world, the number of people entering that space has gotten bigger...much bigger than what it should be.SADHGURU'S QUEERPHOBIC REMARKS FROM VIRAL CLIP
Take a look at her tweet:
Since uploading on Thursday (12 January), the tweet has garnered 552.8K views and over 3.5K likes. Although it's not clear if the text on the video is written by Uorfi Javed herself, it reads, "Anyone who follows this cult leader please unfollow me! So LGBTQ is actually a campaign according to him!" The note ends with a hilarious dig at how small homophobic people's minds are, "...the percent of LGBTQ community is not small, but guess what your brain is".
