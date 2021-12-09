Vijay's 'Beast' to Salman Khan: Here are Twitter's Top Shows, Celebs of 2021
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also created a lot of buzz on social media in 2021.
This year was full of highs and lows for the Indian entertainment industry. Twitter was full of conversations about celebrities, movies, TV shows etc. While films such as Jai Bhim and Vakeel Saab received a lot of appreciation on the social media platform, actor Vijay's first look from Beast generated a lot of excitement.
Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra trended a lot this year. On the other hand, a pall of gloom descended after the passing of Siddharth Shukla.
As the year draws to a close, let's take a look at the 'Most Tweeted' actors, films, shows etc. for 2021:
Most Retweeted & Liked Tweet
Vijay's tweet unveiling the first look of his movie Beast was the most retweeted and liked tweet of this year. The Tamil actor took to Twitter to share the first look of his highly-anticipated film.
The actor’s fans showered the tweet with love. Last year too, Vijay’s tweet, a selfie with his fans, was the most 'Retweeted Tweet' in entertainment.
*Identified based on the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between 1 January - 15 November, 2021
Most Quote Tweeted
Mahesh Babu’s tweet about resuming work for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the top contender.
When Telugu actor Mahesh Babu decided to resume the shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he made the announcement on the social media platform, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. The tweet received the maximum number of reactions.
Identified by the number of Quote Tweets by Indian authors between 1 January - 15 November, 2021, including QTs of Tweets that were authored any time after 1 Jan, 2020.
Most Tweeted Movies
The Most Tweeted movies of 2021 are:
Master: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor, J. D. (Vijay), who takes up a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home. He soon clashes with a gangster named Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), who uses the children as the scapegoat for his criminal activities.
Valimai: Conversations about the Ajith Kumar-starrer made its way to Twitter after the film's promo released. Directed by H. Vinoth, Valimai is scheduled to release early next year.
Beast: After celebrating the success of Master, Vijay fans engaged in conversations about the actor’s upcoming movie Beast. The film's first look created quite a buzz.
Jai Bhim: Suriya Sivakumar’s Jai Bhim, a critically acclaimed legal drama about caste divide, received high praise on Twitter.
Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, won hearts of Telugu cinema lovers. The compelling performances were spoken about in detail.
Most Tweeted TV Shows
Bigg Boss: The season 14 finale created quite a buzz on social media. In addition to the TV show, Bigg Boss OTT also generated a lot of conversation.
Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin: There was a lot of appreciation for the on-screen chemistry of the show’s leading couple.
Barrister Babu: The show has been earning appreciation on Twitter for raising awareness around socio-cultural issues.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: One of India’s longest-running TV shows came back on air this year after a brief halt. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the show's return.
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: The show recently completed 100 episodes. The show’s lead couple, Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar, is also adored.
Most Tweeted 'Bigg Boss' Celebrities
The tragic demise of Siddharth Shukla, a Bigg Boss favourite, was met with shock and disbelief. Fans, colleagues and celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences. Fans also extended support for Shehnaaz Gill, who shared a special bond with Siddharth. Shehnaaz's music video 'Tu Yaheen Hai, a tribute to the late actor, received a lot of love.
Rubina Dilaik was also the talk of the town as she lifted the winner’s trophy for Bigg Boss 14. Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Jasmin Bhasin continued to spark conversations on Twitter after their Bigg Boss 14 journey.
Most Tweeted Actors (Male)
Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were the most-tweeted actors this year. Sonu Sood won hearts for his humanity and kindness in the midst of the pandemic. The actor’s contribution to COVID relief in India inspired millions.
People also took to Twitter to talk about the released and upcoming movies this year. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and Salman Khan’s Diwali release Antim generated a lot of interest.
Shah Rukh Khan was in the news after his son Aryan Khan was embroiled in a controversy. Amitabh Bachchan continued to amuse fans with his witty takes and tweets.
Most Tweeted Actors (Female)
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were the most tweeted female actors this year. Alia Bhatt dominated conversations thanks to an exciting line-up of movies - from Brahmastra and RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Priyanka Chopra fans have also been expressing their excitement for her upcoming movie with Alia and Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaara. Priyanka’s interview with Oprah Winfrey trended for days. She and Disha Patani also stirred conversations for their fashion choices. Disha was also praised for her role in Radhe.
Deepika Padukone fans celebrated the actor completing 14 years in the film industry. People also cheered for Anushka Sharma as she and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika earlier this year.
