Vijay's 'Beast' to Salman Khan: Here are Twitter's Top Shows, Celebs of 2021

This year was full of highs and lows for the Indian entertainment industry. Twitter was full of conversations about celebrities, movies, TV shows etc. While films such as Jai Bhim and Vakeel Saab received a lot of appreciation on the social media platform, actor Vijay's first look from Beast generated a lot of excitement.

Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra trended a lot this year. On the other hand, a pall of gloom descended after the passing of Siddharth Shukla.

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look at the 'Most Tweeted' actors, films, shows etc. for 2021: