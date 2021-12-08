ADVERTISEMENT

'Loki' to 'Tandav': Check Out Google's Top Trending TV and Web Shows of 2021

Marvel's 'Loki', 'Money Heist', and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' are Google's Top 3 shows of 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Posters for&nbsp;<em>Loki&nbsp;</em>and&nbsp;<em>Tandav&nbsp;</em>which made it to the Top 5 of Google Year in Search list for 2021.</p></div>
From Loki to Navarasa, Google’s Year in Search results for the Top TV shows and web shows feature several expected titles. Several of these shows are crowd favourites and thus, it is no surprise that they made it to the list.

Starting with the top show, we have the American TV series Loki created by Michael Waldron followed by Money Heist on the second spot. In Indian shows, The Family Man ranked third, Tandav featured 4th, and Special Ops 1.5 and Netflix’s Navarasa features on the 6th and 7th spots.

Here is Google’s ranking list for the ‘Top TV Shows and Web Shows’ of 2021:

Here's where the shows are streaming:

Loki - Disney+Hotstar

Money Heist - Netflix

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

Tandav - Amazon Prime Video

Friends: The Reunion - Zee5

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story - Disney+Hotstar

Navarasa - Netflix

Wandavision - Disney+Hotstar

Sex Life - Netflix

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Disney+Hotstar

