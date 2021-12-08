'Loki' to 'Tandav': Check Out Google's Top Trending TV and Web Shows of 2021
Marvel's 'Loki', 'Money Heist', and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' are Google's Top 3 shows of 2021.
From Loki to Navarasa, Google’s Year in Search results for the Top TV shows and web shows feature several expected titles. Several of these shows are crowd favourites and thus, it is no surprise that they made it to the list.
Starting with the top show, we have the American TV series Loki created by Michael Waldron followed by Money Heist on the second spot. In Indian shows, The Family Man ranked third, Tandav featured 4th, and Special Ops 1.5 and Netflix’s Navarasa features on the 6th and 7th spots.
Here is Google’s ranking list for the ‘Top TV Shows and Web Shows’ of 2021:
Here's where the shows are streaming:
Loki - Disney+Hotstar
Money Heist - Netflix
The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video
Tandav - Amazon Prime Video
Friends: The Reunion - Zee5
Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story - Disney+Hotstar
Navarasa - Netflix
Wandavision - Disney+Hotstar
Sex Life - Netflix
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Disney+Hotstar
