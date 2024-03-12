'The Hero Love Story of a Spy' Producer Dhirajlal Shah Passes Away in Mumbai

Dhirajlal Shah, a popular Bollywood film producer, passed away on Monday. His brother Hasmukh verified that Dhirajlal had been receiving medical treatment at a Mumbai hospital, according to a Times of India report.
In continuation of the report, his brother Hasmukh said, "He had Covid, post that he developed an issue with his lungs. His health deteriorated in the last 20 days and we had to admit him to the ICU. His kidney and heart were affected, which resulted in multi-organ failure."
Taking to X, the Indian Film TV Producers Council shared a photo of Dhirajlal. They wrote, "Deeply Saddening News Owner of Apna Cinema & Time Video Mr Dhirajlal Nanji Shah Ji has passed away. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."
Dhirajlal produced Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra. Shah was also one of the producers of Krishna (1996).
Anil Sharma wrote, "He was not only a good producer but a very lovely soul. He had created a video world which was revolutionary in a way. We will miss him."
