ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadar 2: Anil Sharma And Mithoon Respond to Uttam Singh's Allegations

Gadar 2: Anil Sharma And Mithoon Respond to Uttam Singh's Allegations

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, hit the theatres on 11 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Gadar 2: Anil Sharma And Mithoon Respond to Uttam Singh's Allegations
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Music composer Uttam Singh's recent accusation against the makers of Gadar 2 for unauthorized use of his work has garnered responses from director Anil Sharma and composer Mithoon.

In an interview with The Times of India, Anil Sharma expressed his astonishment over the allegations, stating that he had shown all the songs to Uttam Singh and emphasizing their close relationship.

He intends to personally discuss the matter with Uttam Singh to address the concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadar 2's music composer Mithoon also shared his perspective, highlighting that the rights were with the label, which technically absolved the need for the original composer's permission.

However, he clarified that he had encouraged the makers to involve the original creator and ensure proper credit.

Anil Sharma assured him that Uttam Singh had been consulted and approved of Mithoon's work. Mithoon concluded by affirming his commitment to crafting original music.

Also Read

‘Did Her Blue Eyes Just Turn Purple?’ & Other Thoughts I Had During Gadar 2

‘Did Her Blue Eyes Just Turn Purple?’ & Other Thoughts I Had During Gadar 2

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Gadar 2   Mithoon   Anil Sharma 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×