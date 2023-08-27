Gadar 2: Anil Sharma And Mithoon Respond to Uttam Singh's Allegations

Music composer Uttam Singh's recent accusation against the makers of Gadar 2 for unauthorized use of his work has garnered responses from director Anil Sharma and composer Mithoon.
In an interview with The Times of India, Anil Sharma expressed his astonishment over the allegations, stating that he had shown all the songs to Uttam Singh and emphasizing their close relationship.
He intends to personally discuss the matter with Uttam Singh to address the concerns.
Gadar 2's music composer Mithoon also shared his perspective, highlighting that the rights were with the label, which technically absolved the need for the original composer's permission.
However, he clarified that he had encouraged the makers to involve the original creator and ensure proper credit.
Anil Sharma assured him that Uttam Singh had been consulted and approved of Mithoon's work. Mithoon concluded by affirming his commitment to crafting original music.
