Kareena Kapoor Shares Video of Taimur’s ‘First Steps, First Fall’ on His B’Day
Kareena Kapoor called her son Taimur her 'tiger' in the post's caption.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns 5 today (20 December) and Kareena shared a heart-warming note on Instagram to mark the occasion. Kareena shared a video of Taimur’s first steps with the caption, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride.”
She added, “This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. no one like you mera beta.”
In the video, Taimur is walking in a green and red Christmas jumpsuit, and then stumbles and falls. Kareena added the song ‘ily (i love you baby)’ by Surf Mesa and Emilee to the clip.
Producer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Happy birthday taimur.” Taimur’s aunt Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday tim!! Onwards and upwards.” Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, and Amrita Arora also wished Taimur.
Saba shared a picture of Taimur on her Instagram story with the note, “To my darling TiM, Wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua jaan.” The designer also posted a picture with the birthday boy, Kareena, and Soha with the caption, “TiM turns 5! Wishing him the best life brings...stay safe.”
Kareena Kapoor is under quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19. She had confirmed the news of her diagnosis on her Instagram story and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested.”
