Kareena Kapoor Shares Video of Taimur’s ‘First Steps, First Fall’ on His B’Day

She added, “This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. no one like you mera beta.”

In the video, Taimur is walking in a green and red Christmas jumpsuit, and then stumbles and falls. Kareena added the song ‘ily (i love you baby)’ by Surf Mesa and Emilee to the clip.

Producer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “Happy birthday taimur.” Taimur’s aunt Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday tim!! Onwards and upwards.” Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, and Amrita Arora also wished Taimur.