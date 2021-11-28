'Sorry Munawar': Swara, Zeeshan Ayyub React to Faruqui's 'I'm Done' Statement
Munawar Faruqui has suggested that he may no longer perform on stage.
On Sunday, 28 November, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media to suggest that he may no longer perform on stage. Faruqui's statement came after the Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show in the city, asking them to cancel the show.
At least 12 of Faruqui's shows have been cancelled in various parts of the country due to threats from right-wing groups.
Following his statement, actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to write, "A project of hate & bigotry twill always hate an articulate, rational, educated, charming, talented & funny ‘Other’ who connects beyond identity with a heterogeneous public.. make no mistake Munawwar, Umar Khalid & other such articulate Muslims are a huge threat to Hindutva.."
In another tweet she added, "Also.. it’s heartbreaking & shameful how we as a society have allowed bullying and gaslighting to become normalised. I’m sorry Munawwar!"
Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, "And WE Failed once again as a society….but munawar brother, don’t loose hope…looking forward to see you back on stage..".
Twitter Supports Munawar Faruqui
Support poured in for Munawar Faruqui after his tweet.
