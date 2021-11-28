'Sorry Munawar': Swara, Zeeshan Ayyub React to Faruqui's 'I'm Done' Statement

On Sunday, 28 November, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media to suggest that he may no longer perform on stage. Faruqui's statement came after the Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show in the city, asking them to cancel the show.

At least 12 of Faruqui's shows have been cancelled in various parts of the country due to threats from right-wing groups.

Following his statement, actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to write, "A project of hate & bigotry twill always hate an articulate, rational, educated, charming, talented & funny ‘Other’ who connects beyond identity with a heterogeneous public.. make no mistake Munawwar, Umar Khalid & other such articulate Muslims are a huge threat to Hindutva.."