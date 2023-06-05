'Sati Anusuya' to 'Sujata': Remembering the Iconic Roles of Sulochana Latkar

Veteran actor and Bollywood's typified mother, Sulochana Latkar, is no longer with us. The 94-year-old artiste had worked in over 250 Hindi films and 50 Marathi films in her six-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. She was also the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Let's look at some of her memorable roles that left a mark on the Indian film industry: