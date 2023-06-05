'Sati Anusuya' to 'Sujata': Remembering the Iconic Roles of Sulochana Latkar

Veteran actor and Bollywood's typified mother, Sulochana Latkar, is no longer with us. The 94-year-old artiste had worked in over 250 Hindi films and 50 Marathi films in her six-decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. She was also the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Let's look at some of her memorable roles that left a mark on the Indian film industry:
1. Sati Anusuya (1956)
Sulochana rose to fame in the Hindi film industry with filmmaker Dhirubhai Desai's 1956 mythological drama Sati Anusuya. The actor played the role of a devoted wife who saves the life of her husband from Yamraj, the Hindu deity of death.
Despite the film's popularity among the masses, it became a hurdle in Sulochana's career as a lead actor, as she was offered only religious roles after Sati Anusuya.
2. Ab Dilli Dur Nahin (1957)
Filmmaker Amar Kumar's Ab Dilli Aur Dur Nahin was one of Sulochana's last Hindi films as a lead actor. Based in 1951's independent India, the film followed the story of Hariram, a poor labourer (played by Motilal), who finds himself in trouble after he is accused of murdering a moneylender and is sentenced to death.
Sulochana plays the role of Hariram's wife, Bela, in the 1957 classic. The film follows the journey of Bela and Hariram's son Rattan (played by Master Romi) as he tries to seek justice for his father.
The film's popular song, 'Ye Chaman Hamara Hai', was also sung by Sulochana.
3. Sujata (1959)
In 1959, filmmaker Bimal Roy offered the role of a mother to Sulochana in his next film, Sujata. However, Sulochana, who was only 30 at the time, didn't dissuade him. As per reports, the actor was hesitant to play the role of a mother on screen.
However, she eventually accepted the role. After Sujata became a massive hit, there was no going back for Sulochana, and she became the typified mother of Bollywood.
4. Kati Patang (1970)
In director Shakti Samanta's 1970 classic Kati Patang, Sulochana plays the role of Mrs Dinanath, the wife of Diwan Dinanath (played by Nasir Hussain).
The family drama starred Rajesh Khanna, Prem Chopra, and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the life of runaway bride Madhvi (played by Asha), who flees to meet the love of her life (played by Chopra). However, things take a turn when she has to promise her dying widowed friend to assume her identity and look after her infant child.
5. Amir Garib (1974)
Filmmaker Mohan Kumar's Amir Garib stars Hema Malini and Dev Anand in the lead roles. Sulochana plays the role of Parvati, the mother of Soni (played by Malini), in the film.
The 1974 classic revolves around the life of Moni (played by Anand), who lives a dual life as a magician and a thief. His prime agenda is to rob the rich, and spread the wealth with the poor. However, things don't go as planned when Moni falls in love with Soni and finds out that she is a wealthy woman and not who she claims to be.
6. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)
In Prakash Mehra's 1978 classic Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Sulochana played the iconic role of Vinod Khanna's mother. Vinod plays the role of Vishal Anand, a policeman in the film.
The romantic drama follows the story of Sikandar, a homeless and orphaned young man (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who finds work in the house of a wealthy man. But soon, he falls in love with his daughter (played by Rakhee Gulzar), and things start to change.
7. Azaad (1978)
Filmmaker Pramod Chakravorty follows the story of a young man named Ashok (played by Dharmendra), who believes in doing good without worrying about the consequences.
Sulochana plays the role of Ashok's sister-in-law, Sarla, in the film, who decides to leave Ashok when things are not favourable for her.
The film also stars Hema Malini as Princess Seema, who plays Ashok's love interest.
8. Aasha (1980)
J Om Prakash's Aasha follows the journey of the titular character, a famous singer (played by Reena Roy), who falls in love with a truck driver, Deepak (played by Jeetendra), who believes his wife is dead. However, their love story takes a U-turn when Aasha finds out that his wife is alive.
Sulochana plays the role of Deepak's mother in the film.
