Actor Sulochana Passes Away At 94 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Sulochana passed away in Mumbai on 4 June due to age-related issues. She was 94.

Sulochana Latkar, who began her career with Marathi films in the early 1940’s, has featured in more than 250 Hindi films and 50 Marathi films.

She was known for her roles in Johny Mera Naam, which also starred Dev Anand, in Aadmi with Dilip Kumar and Dil Deke Dekho with Shammi Kapoor.

Sulochana’s daughter daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed the news of her death to The Indian Express. She told the newspaper, “She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm.”

According to a statement by her family, her “antim darshan” will be held at her residence in Prabhadevi in Mumbai. Her cremation will be held at 5:30pm on Monday at the Shivaji Park crematorium.

Sulochana, who featured in Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Dhakti Jau, was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999.