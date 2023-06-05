Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit & Others Grieve Actor Sulochana's Passing

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar passed away in Mumbai on 4 June due to age-related issues. She was 94. Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Parekh, and Sameer Vidwans mourned the loss of the celebrated actor.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write, "We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode .. I had been monitoring here condition with her family .. but finally the sad news! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances."
He also added, "There was work today as well and the timed schedule allowed me to be back for the GOJ .. happily .. but the news of Sulochana ji has taken away all the cheering and joy of the well-wishers at Jalsa .. I am hesitant to write anymore .. so do excuse ..More another DAY .."
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema."
Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.”
She began her career with Marathi films in the early 1940s and featured in more than 250 Hindi films and 50 Marathi films. The veteran actor was known for her roles in Johny Mera Naam, which also starred Dev Anand, Aadmi with Dilip Kumar and Dil Deke Dekho with Shammi Kapoor.
