Dharmendra Replies to Netizen Saying He Is Behaving Like a ‘Struggling Actor’
Dharmendra will be seen as Shaikh Salim Chishti in 'Taj'.
Dharmendra shared his first look from the upcoming web series Taj: Royal Blood on Wednesday, 15 February. He took to Twitter to ask for well wishes from his fans. But one of the Twitter users said that he was “behaving like a struggling actor”. The veteran actor gave him humble reply.
Dharmendra's tweet was the following: "Friends, i am playing Shaikh Slim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes." And the Twitter user responded with, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?"
To which Dharmendra said, "Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling… Resting means…end of your loving dreams… end of your beautiful journey."
Dharmendra will be seen as Shaikh Salim Chishti in Taj, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah in the role of Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim. He will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Topics: Dharmendra
Topics: Dharmendra
