‘10 Years; He's Still Here': Twinkle Khanna on Rajesh Khanna's Death Anniversary
Actor Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18 July 2012.
Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a tribute for her late father Rajesh Khanna on his 10th death anniversary (18 July 2022). She shared an old photo with her father and wrote, “10 years. He is still here. In all our hearts.”
Several celebrities including Sikander Kher, Neelam Kothari, Bobby Deol, Manish Malhotra, Tahira Kashyap, Tisca Chopra dropped heart emojis in the comments.
On her birthday last year (she shares her birthday with her father), Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of the duo with the caption, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”
Rajesh Khanna made his debut with Aakhri Khat in 1966 which became India’s first official entry to the Oscars in 1967. He went on to act in films like Aaradhna, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Namak Haraam, and Khamoshi that were all successful ventures.
Actor Sharmila Tagore, who has starred opposite Rajesh Khanna in several films, also opened up about the actor in the audiobook ‘Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara’.
She said, “Rajesh Khanna was a complex person. I’ve seen him be very generous with his colleagues, friends, and co-stars…and showering them with expensive gifts. Sometimes he would also buy houses for them but he would also have great expectations from them which would cause strain in the relationships.”
