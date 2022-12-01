Dear Asha Parekh, It's Time We Let Women Choose What They Want to Wear

In your speech at a speaking session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, you said that women try to copy the way heroines dress up in movies, and would still want to wear western outfits even if "they are fat or whatever." You added that it is hurtful for you to see the growing westernization of films and Indian women's preference for western clothing.

It took me a while to process that such fatphobic and body-shaming remarks were coming from a veteran like you. For someone who has been in the public eye and the entertainment industry for so long, it's very important to acknowledge that it's more about a woman's choice and what makes her feel comfortable; not westernization.

Like myself, there are many young women who look up to you. Sadly, your remarks have made us feel conscious about the shape of our bodies and what we should be wearing.